“Why Instead of Begging My Mom for Extra Allowance Money …” by Matt Mason

Matt Mason

WHY INSTEAD OF BEGGING MY MOM FOR EXTRA ALLOWANCE MONEY SO I COULD BUY A RECORD ALBUM I SHOULD HAVE DECLARED VENDETTA ON THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

I was in love with a girl.

And I can say this with absolute certainty,

as I was in eighth grade,

and eight graders know what love is

in ways that you all grow out of

with your big feet, bad skin, left at the pizza place and walking four miles so you don’t have to call someone for a ride and explain,

your first kisses, shocking tongue in your mouth, cheeks turned floodplain “experience.”

I didn’t need experience.

I had Saturday afternoon movies on channel 6,

I had heart-in-fist dedications on Casey Kasem,

I had first-run Love Boat still on TV,

so fuck your coward jaded blissful first-hand knees-quaking “love,”

I was in love with a girl

and she wouldn’t call me back.

I had tried everything.

And by “everything,” I mean

every thing: I tried funny,

awkward,

self-deprecating,

I tried uncoordinated, I tried brainy,

I tried stories in class about Santa being hit by an airplane Night Before Christmas style (and

on the nose of the plane arose such a clatter, the pilot knew at once Saint Nick was a splatter)

everything.

I

was in love

with a girl

and the months were winding that love so tight

it could slip and fly across the classroom and

crack

against the blackboard, I

was in love with a girl

and finally at the point,

sitting on the lion-print sheets of my bed,

of admitting love

was not enough,

that love!

was not!

enough!

to bend this universe as it needed to be bent.

I was in love with a girl

and sighed

and turned on my radio

to WOW or Sweet 98 or whatever the hell it was

and they said “Here

is a new song

by ELO,”

and there’s Jeff Lynne telling me “Hold on tight

to your dreams,”

even adding emphasis by rephrasing it in French: “Accroche-toi à ton rêve,”

and, damn, Universe,

you had me going,

I almost gave up on love,

on love!

In the hindsight of adulthood,

of thirty years unlearning what I learned that day,

of good dates, bad dates, eyelashes, bra straps,

yelling “What the fuck do you want from me!” loud enough to be heard four apartments down,

heart-shaped cards, roses and rings, fourteen small teddy bears (one for every month),

poetry that said way too much about the goddamn moon,

the disproportionate surprise of warm breath on the inner ear,

that the Electric

Light

Orchestra

maybe could have been a little more specific.

That “Accroches-toi à ton rêve,” I never did look that up,

it might only mean: “Don’t eat croutons;”

DJs are not waiting like archangels

to set the cosmos off their turntable wobble; they

tie up the request line talking to their girls,

making promises,

that sound too much

like pop songs,

they’re underpaid dudes

who put needles onto grooves

and let it

all

spin.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Matt Mason: “My favorite poem is one that, at first, makes me wonder if it’s a poem. I love a poem written because that’s what the poet wanted to write and they didn’t worry if it fit the mold or definition or what they were lectured a poem is supposed to be. Not that we shouldn’t study the traditions and forms and histories, but poems like that shine for me: they have surprise, coming in disguises instead of the formal suit or gown we all thought they were supposed to wear back when they were set in front of us in high school. These are the poems that, had they been set in front of me in high school, would have gotten me on fire for poetry years earlier.” (web)

