February 15, 2020

Jeff Vande Zande

GREEN

Wanting to sell our house,

my wife and I agreed

against methylene chloride’s

bleed into the ground water,

and so with the first door up

on saw horses, I poured

eco-friendly paint stripper,

remembering our realtor

advising, “People want natural

wood in Victorian homes.”

After six applications,

faint swatches of oak

faded up through the layers,

giving me time to imagine

the twelve other doors.

We wanted better neighbors,

central air, a bigger yard,

and needed to be on the market

before the end of March.

“Most houses sell in April

and May,” our realtor said.

The second can of stripper

annihilated the years of paint,

bubbling up globs of acid mucous

to fly from my scraper, smoldering

to yellow the spring grass

around my blue tarp, leaving

my fingertips and knuckles

simmering like the upper arms

of old men having heart attacks.

My wife and I didn’t talk

about the first can of stripper

we abandoned in the garage

of that house we no longer own.

“They loved your woodwork,”

the realtor congratulated,

and our house sold immediately

and for more than we’d hoped,

which we agreed in the end

was really the important thing.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Jeff Vande Zande: “I’m of the belief that poetry, and all literary writing, should be after something. It should tell us a truth about who we are—even if the truth is often ugly. Don’t expect of corporations what you can’t live by in your own life.”