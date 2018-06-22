June 22, 2018

Bob Hicok

GOING BIG

For Hanukkah,

for my wife, I tried putting candles

on the antlers of deer.

It’s not that I believe in God:

I believe in light, and deer,

and a man pulling his weight

in the adaptation of the species.

I believe antlers

the most natural menorah,

in a twelve point buck

glowing in falling snow, in hunters

dropping their rifles to their sides,

in the cool air

cupping our faces in its hands.

To say it didn’t work is to miss

that I got to know how to wait

for deer, which is different

than waiting for bear, or love,

or a phrase of sufficient tenderness

to capture the evanescence of life

to arrive, and last beyond the feeling

nothing lasts.

Light lasts.

Light runs and runs

without tiring or giving up, the universe

is bigger now, and now, and now,

just as intimacy grows

when my wife lights candles

with a scarf over her head,

holds her hands up to the light

while repeating a prayer

repeated millions of times,

adding to the distance

the words have traveled

and the complicated life

they’ve lived, and better still,

reminding me there’s a bloom

in her face only I can see

in this light, so yes,

I know what luck is.

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

Bob Hicok: “I like starting poems. After I start a poem, I like getting to the middle, and after the middle, an end seems a good thing to reach. When the end is reached, I like doing everything that isn’t writing poems, until the next day, when my desk is exactly where I left it, though I am a slightly different person than the last time we met.” (web)