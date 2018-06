Gabriela Linarez-Rochin (age 8)

FUTURE

This is the key to the future

waiting for you to come to it

to tell you stories all day long.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Gabriela Linarez-Rochin: “When I was born it was a little bit tough. Writing poems makes me feel really happy. My favorite thing about living in Big Sur is that there are so many trees.”