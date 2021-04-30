April 30, 2021

Clarice Hare

GO GET ’ER

Butt-chugging smoke-licking lovebite-

begging ex-lover—

Not taking no no’s, but you take me

for some dum-dum magic skull cookie?

X-tra spicy like you treat me—

Say I should’ve let you beat me—

Two pounds of mud on my face

for you—doctor pimple popper

wouldn’t have a clue—so get

down on your knees and lift your

squick ass up, eighty-two

times two

Painting my skin cross

the asphalt (your fault)—

painting my juice cross

the face of your pit boss—

Spit and swear no more romances

with oil-gloved big-boned fist-letches,

cause never was any last one of them

better—

Fat-cell ice tea, but

they want a flambé—yay,

you did it but you’re burned

inside—meanwhile your outsides’ve

never ever been

wetter

Like my daddy said

when I failed second grade: “Well,

it’s not exactly like we ever

thought she’d be

a go-getter.”

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Clarice Hare: “In my lifetime, I have been diagnosed with depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, Asperger syndrome, and attention deficit disorder/inattentive type, none of which I feel is exact or comprehensive. The one thing ten out of ten doctors agree on is that I’m not neurotypical. My differences have both spurred me to make many decisions that a ‘sane’ person would probably not have made, thus leading me into adventures that—once survived—have proven fertile ground for my writing, and provided the unique lens through which I view both weird and mundane experiences. This is why I choose to leave the big topics and current events to other poets and instead write the poems that only I can write. Of course, writing at all is only possible now that I’ve reached the point where I’d sincerely and wholeheartedly rather be the way I am than not. I’m grateful for the handful of other people in my life who’ve felt the same.”