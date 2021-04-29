April 29, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Into Thee” by Susy Kamber. “Darling” was written by Jonathan Langley for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Jonathan Langley

DARLING

He felt shame and I did not,

The fire alarm, the whole school, the worst timing:

A play. And both of us in dresses, lipstick, wigs.

There was laughter, and pity. Nothing worse a boy could be:

A girl.

He felt shame but I felt pretty. Thought:

I would like to do this again. We were ten

And also innocent.

In college I was Goth and he was not. We didn’t speak.

My fishnets and mascara, black lipstick

And black petticoat for skirt made me feel

Like one of the girls

On the dancefloor

Who I loved.

In college he was butch and gay and went hunting.

He lives with his husband now;

I with my wife.

I’m too fat and old and beardy to pull off the femme boy shtick

And he: conventional careerist bore.

I like my life and who, the man, I have become.

Once or twice a year I remember the red dress

And their faces. I wonder

If perhaps I missed a choice.

I like my life. The man who I’ve become.

Once every two years I have a thought about the dress.

The threadbare feeling

Growing wispy in my mind.

Moth and rust

Wear and tear

Pretty and a shame.

The ten-year-old who could have grown up different

Needs darning,

Darling.

Patching. New cloth cut for grafting.

Skin and bright eyes and time and choice ahead.

Slowly disappearing.

It’s not like the one I see each day is faring better.

Much of the faded detail now filled in by memory.

People look at this and also stare.

This old thing? I just threw it on.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2021, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “A poem is a journey through possibility; it’s a momentary shift in perspective that can contain a whole world. ‘Darling’ is a fine example of this magic at work. It’s also full of the music, with its internal rhyme and repetition, that’s required to cast a spell.”