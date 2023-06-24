“For Daddy on His Birthday” by Janelle Adamson

June 24, 2023Posted by

Janelle Adamson (age 8)

FOR DADDY ON HIS BIRTHDAY

My dad is a strong
tree. He can never be broken
by thunder or ice storms.
 
He carries my sadness
in his branches. I feel happy
again. He shelters me
 
from the rain
of my fears.
His kisses tickle me
 
like leaves.
I like sitting with my back
against his strong trunk.
 
He makes me feel important
in this world.

from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Janelle Adamson: “I like to write poetry because it’s fun and inspiring, and I like getting to write with my mom because my mom writes poetry, and she has helped me be interested in poetry.”

Rattle Logo