“For Daddy on His Birthday” by Janelle Adamson

FOR DADDY ON HIS BIRTHDAY
My dad is a strong
tree. He can never be broken
by thunder or ice storms.
He carries my sadness
in his branches. I feel happy
again. He shelters me
from the rain
of my fears.
His kisses tickle me
like leaves.
I like sitting with my back
against his strong trunk.
He makes me feel important
in this world.
—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Janelle Adamson: “I like to write poetry because it’s fun and inspiring, and I like getting to write with my mom because my mom writes poetry, and she has helped me be interested in poetry.”