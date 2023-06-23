“Sugar” by Penny Z. Campbell

Penny Z. Campbell

SUGAR

1

When my son went to prison,

I ate sugar. His wife wanted no one

outside the family to know;

she used the word private

three times and I can assure you

I eat my sugar privately.

2

Before sunrise, I get up, rain sugar

over my bowl of berries

which don’t even need it

while my husband is still asleep.

Later, while he plays piano downstairs,

I pour hot water over

apricot-flavored tea leaves,

and when they have steeped, transfer it

to a stoneware mug.

Then I take the jar of apricot jam

from the refrigerator and dip out

a wide, glistening spoonful

while the winter-hard honey liquifies

in the microwave. All that sweetness,

I stir it hard, beat it until

it becomes one with the tea,

wrap my cold fingers around

the tall mug and drink down

the sugar, the sugar, the sugar

while no one is watching—

discreetly, confidentially, my elixir

of forgetfulness, while my son

gets his coffee from the mess hall.

3

I never called him Sugar. Cutie pie when

he was little and now, when we wave goodbye

in the visitor room, after the guests have risen

and the men are allowed to file out

and he shouts, Bye, Mom! I call back,

Bye, Honey! It’s the least I can do, leave him with

a public declaration of affection, since hugs

are not allowed, not now. We pull our masks down

and when the guards don’t complain—they are not,

after all, wearing masks themselves—we keep them off,

down around our necks, so we can see each other’s

faces, so I can see his smile, his sweet smile.

4

I called his father Sweetheart , something

that amazes me now. That man’s mouth

smelled of Winstons

and the only whiskey I ever tasted

was on his lips. He was the one

who socked me, threw me, came at me

with the gun—and he was the only one

I granted that endearment.

He was not a monster, he was my high school

sweetheart—see? It rolls off the tongue.

Back then he smelled like bubblegum.

And although I finally left him, he left me

with this boy, this towheaded sweet pea.

5

Once, after the divorce, I let his father

take him for a week, and when I said goodbye

as he lay half in his crib, half clinging to me,

I said, I’ll be back, I promise! but he cried inconsolably,

I want more Mommy! I want more Mommy!

6

The sugar in the sugar bowl keeps running low.

The bowl itself is somewhat valuable, not genuine

Russel Wright but a real reproduction, a copy

itself no longer made. It is beautiful, it shines,

my favorite chartreuse, and I refill it

over and over these days. These years,

these seventy months, ten months off

for good behavior, which of course he will get,

so when we talk about it we say five years.

He minds his manners even when the guards

do not. He minds his manners even though

the guards never do. He manages to tell me this

without quite spelling it out. What he does is,

he sweetens it up. We do that for each other.

We are cunning, we are kind; we do not

belong in a place like this.

7

For years, I made chai every day

after work, back in those days when I worked.

Water and spiced Darjeeling leaves, then too much

cream, a long pour of sugar. Heated

to blistering, how many times would I get up,

abashed, to sneak another teaspoon of sugar

from the bowl, furtively, as though someone

were watching, keeping count? No one cared

but my doctor, and why did I even tell him?

8

Three teaspoons make one tablespoon

and if you use a spoon from the flatware tray,

you don’t even know what you’re doing.

It’s not as if the FBI is keeping count.

They only do that if you

accidentally / inadvertently / wholly innocently

download child pornography and they see it,

somehow, even though you don’t, and it

hangs there, heavy, ripe fruit in the ether,

and they give you one two three four

five six seven eight nine ten eleven twelve

thirteen fourteen fifteen sixteen seventeen

eighteen nineteen twenty twenty-one twenty-

two twenty-three twenty-four hours to pick up

the phone and report it. After that it’s too late,

even when you tell them you were at work, and

you were picking up your kids at daycare, and

you were making them dinner, and

you were talking to your wife, and

you were reading bedtime stories, and

you were completely unaware of the evil

on your computer, the one you shut twenty-

five hours before. Who on earth knows you

ought to call the FBI? Even when you tell them

you were horrified / terrified / sickened and

disgusted by what you found there. Even when

your fierce wife stands up and tells them

what a good fine upstanding man / husband /

father you are. Even then. You’re it.

9

We could buy all sorts of candy

if the vending machines were not shut down,

not barred with actual padlocks as if

they were the gates to freedom.

What harm could candy do? But this place

is behind the curve, outside the science

which says the virus is in the air, not

the candy. We could sit there feeding the coin slot

quarters, commanding Snickers to fall,

inducing showers of M&M’s, and eat them

together, apart. I could spend ten dollars,

the outdated manual says, on sweets.

And we could hug hello and goodbye,

smell the sugar on each other’s breath.

10

Glucose / fructose / galactose,

receipt / possession / distribution.

This is how a plea deal works:

you may plead to less than three,

but you cannot plead to none.

11

I remember when my father

would tire of the syrup on his Sunday pancakes

and resort to sugar, icing them

into granulated circles, and

how it made a crunch, biting down.

He taught me to sugar my tomatoes

when we tired of salt and pepper, so many

tomatoes from the garden, we needed a change.

Beet sugar, cane sugar,

sugar in the morning sugar in the evening

sugar at supper time. We had a candy drawer

next to the stove, always full of lemon drops

and chocolate stars, and the cookie jar

kept full by my mother.

12

I pretend to take it by the teaspoon,

but the crystals on the tablespoon

say otherwise. My friend with the Tarot cards

asks me, What is your favorite

crystal? and I answer, Sugar ,

making sure to laugh like it’s a joke.

13

I pour, I sift, I sprinkle, I shovel

heavy drifts. When the sugar bowl

is empty I fill it from the canister

and when the canister is empty

there is always a new bag

on the shelf. I try to forgo it

at the grocery store, try not to have it

in the house but there’s always a need

in recipes, innocent things like cornbread,

dressing, a sheet cake for church. When I bake

I don’t eat even one piece; I scrape off

the bowl / the beaters / the spoon

and take it straight. Sugar and butter,

but never butter without sugar.

Someone warns me it’s dangerous,

the raw flour, the raw eggs, and I say,

That’s interesting.

14

Time stretches like warm taffy between

his calls, his letters, our long-distance visits.

Now I have tea twice a day, one laced with

jam and honey, the other Earl Grey with cream

and sugar, sugar, sugar. I tell my husband

this is my Zen moment. My cave, my cell.

15

Oh, sugar. Oh, I love you. Oh, thank you

for leavening the bitter taste in the world

these days, these sixty or seventy months.

Thank you, sweetie / honey /sugar

my love, my love, my love.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Penny Z. Campbell: “I write poetry not to find out what I think—I start with words lighting on my head—but to take things further. I write to document, to archive, to speak unmuffled about both joy and pain. I love to play with words, line breaks, near rhymes, even formal restraints (sometimes). When something hard happens, when what I think is what I feel and it hurts, I find solace in poetry even as it unburies more pain. Sometimes it helps. It’s all right if it doesn’t. ‘Penny Campbell’ is a pseudonym.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter