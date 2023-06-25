“F Is for Fear” by Heidi Seaborn

Heidi Seaborn

F IS FOR FEAR

And it is raining. Someone left an upright piano

beside a steep road. Its case exposed like a throat.

Clouds of data my mother says, concerned that

data is consuming the blue of the sky. I try to

explain, but then decide she’s right in a way—the

fear of extinguishing air, a snuff film on loop. I

get it, imagining the Titanic tourist submersible

holding a shrinking supply of breathable air adrift

in the Atlantic’s depths. The five inside, inhaling

just enough oxygen. Does opera music play?

King Charles sends thoughts and prayers. I see

Leo and Kate in the midnight blue of Titanic,

motionless, breath clouding their frosted lips.

Neptune welcomed sacrifice. To recover the

OceanGate sub is a complex mission: the depth,

pressure of descending 8,000 meters. It must be

quiet there, in the ocean’s gullet. It isn’t the actual

rape that I can’t forget after decades, it’s the

strangulation. And I’ve wondered if in a past life,

that’s how I’d died. Maybe in all of them. Dying,

unable to breathe, piano wire tightening into a

vise around my throat. Gustav Holst’s Neptune’s

wordless chorus of women, an operatic ending.

X on a map of the ocean floor. XOs of data

yoking the sky. Somewhere a sub in the Midnight

Zone. The breathing slows to a pianissimo coda.

—from Poets Respond

June 25, 2023

__________

Heidi Seaborn: “This afternoon I saw a discarded upright piano missing its front panel in the rain, which brought on feelings of exposure and vulnerability, triggering thoughts of fears, my mother’s and my own greatest fear—of being unable to breathe. I’d been thinking about the five people trapped in a submersible at the bottom of the Atlantic, their oxygen dwindling. I chose to write the poem in a constrictive form—a left/right justified abecedarian. It’s a throat, a submersible, a dark cloud, an upright piano on the page. And it’s a straight jacket to write in, each word carefully chosen, as I imagine the inhabitants of the submersible rationing their words, their breath.” (web)

