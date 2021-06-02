June 2, 2021

Note: Feedburner is ending its email delivery service soon. Please go here to sign up through our new system, if you haven’t yet. This reminder will be included with the next few poems before we turn the old service off.
FIVE HAIKU IN SPRING
—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021
__________
Deborah A. Bennett: “I began writing haiku shortly after I began reading it about ten years ago. The inspiring book I found at a library book sale was The Essential Haiku, edited by Robert Hass. I’d read and written free verse since I was a child but here was the form I found my identity in. A form rooted in Zen alertness and in close observation of nature. Haiku says so much with so little, and I think that’s what most fascinates me. Not only finding the words, but also the silence.” (web)