June 3, 2021

Joanne Diaz

LILACS

Longing for the ground,

hating their thin, powerless

limbs, they are not

what they want to be.

Buds first then rows

of unpetalled bone-white

pearls enclosed and clean,

how could they know

it would end in a pregnant lean

from left to right

as difficult, mortal blossoms?

No living thing asks for that kind

of beauty. But spring is

only as long as it takes a woman

to rinse her hair, a man

to rise with desire.

From my angled attic room,

I watch their dew-glistened

drift from branch to mulch.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Joanne Diaz: “I wrote ‘Lilacs’ during my stay at the Vermont Studio Center last summer.”