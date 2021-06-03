June 3, 2021

Note: Feedburner is ending its email delivery service soon. Please go here to sign up for our daily poem through the new system, if you haven’t yet. This reminder will be included with the next few poems before we turn the old service off. If you’ve already done it, thank you!
LILACS
Longing for the ground,
hating their thin, powerless
limbs, they are not
what they want to be.
Buds first then rows
of unpetalled bone-white
pearls enclosed and clean,
how could they know
it would end in a pregnant lean
from left to right
as difficult, mortal blossoms?
No living thing asks for that kind
of beauty. But spring is
only as long as it takes a woman
to rinse her hair, a man
to rise with desire.
From my angled attic room,
I watch their dew-glistened
drift from branch to mulch.
—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001
__________
Joanne Diaz: “I wrote ‘Lilacs’ during my stay at the Vermont Studio Center last summer.”