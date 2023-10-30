“Fall” by Brian O’Sullivan

Brian O’Sullivan

FALL

“If you don’t believe in something, you’ll fall for anything.”

—Falsely attributed to Alexander Hamilton

Felicia Culpa, if you don’t believe in something, you will fall

off a ladder in a purple-curtained Bourbon Street shop where

you were stocking bamboo shelves with magic

doodahs, and a voodoo doll for “Change” will

fall with you, and its head will break off, and you’ll breathe

in all the change vapors and sawdust and you’ll find yourself

floating in space and orbiting yourself.

Then, wild girl, if you believe only in yourself you will fall,

into your own atmosphere, and you’ll breathe

your own fire in, and you’ll dive down to depths where

rock flows free, and, believe me, you’ll wonder how there will

ever be solidity without some kind of miracle or magic.

So, dear one, you’ll want to believe, because if there is magic,

presto change-o, you can still make solid ground for yourself,

sweet Felicia, you can grab a wand and work your will.

But if you don’t believe the warnings you will fall

pregnant and your Victorian aunt will tell you where

the wayward go, and the air you breathe

will stiffen to suffocate, and you can’t breathe

pure incense, that’s not the kind of magic

that’s going to get you to a place where

you can set up the Jenga pieces of yourself.

If you believe the moralizers you’ll fall

like a tower that went up too far too fast, and you will

end up a Babel-tongued mess, writing your will

in Comic Sans hieroglyphics on the memories you breathe.

If you believe everything you’re told, you’ll fall

into wyvern caves inside rabbit holes lined with magic

fur, get snared in the warp of rhyme and weft of stories, and you will

get lost at last in the ant farm of words, and end up nowhere.

But you might have to go nowhere before you can get anywhere;

things get strange when you’re making a change, and I know you will

make yourself try again to assemble the kit of yourself

and you’ll build yourself a pair of lungs to breathe

with and you’ll pick some plausible, livable kind of magic,

knowing that even if you believe in something, you’ll fall.

So fall (“ o felix culpa! ”) where all the laughing children fall, and breathe,

from that pile of leaves, the air which will crackle with dying, living magic—

just let yourself believe, disbelieve, believe, disbelieve—and fall.

Prompt: “The prompt, given on the Rattlecast, was to enter in a Google search the words ‘if you don’t’ followed by a single letter, and to choose one of Google’s suggestions for completing the phrase as a starting point for a poem. I picked ‘if you don’t believe …’ and it seemed to me that an awful lot of different kinds of things can happen if you do or don’t believe in something, so I thought it might be fun to use a form, the sestina, that would give me a lot of room and motivation to look at different perspectives on belief and disbelief.”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

Brian O’Sullivan: “Thirty years ago or so, when I was taking a great poetry workshop as an undergrad, I liked prompts because I had no idea what I was doing, and I needed a jump start. Afterwards, when I went to grad school, more academic, argumentative kinds of writing took up all of my time and most of my sense of identity as a writer, and I stopped writing poetry (though I never stopped reading it and talking with students about it). When the pandemic left me with more time on my hands, I started working on poems again. I had some specific stories and themes (mostly growing out of my other lockdown obsession, family history) that I wanted to write about, so I didn’t think I’d be all that interested in prompts. But I tried a few prompts at Rattle and elsewhere, and I was hooked. At first, I think it was because my ADD brain (which I had learned about late in that 30-year gap between my undergrad years and the pandemic) responded well to having at least the semblance of some imposed order and focus, and that actually somehow made more room for the chaos of imagination to come through. Combining a prompt with a form, like the sestina, worked even better at making the writing seem to come almost ‘automatically’ and get past my over-active internal censor. But then I found that I also loved the fact that a whole bunch of people were working on the same prompt as me. I’ve never been very good at networking; it’s one of my biggest professional hinderances. But with poetry, there’s something beyond networking. It’s more like a community, even if it’s an invisible one. And shared prompts help to build the sense of community.”

