“Brushscape” by Samuel Ertelt

Image: “Forage” by Tammy Nara. “Brushscape” was written by Samuel Ertelt for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Samuel Ertelt

BRUSHSCAPE

A man is stuck between

two dreams in a patch

of thistle. Reaching

down, he picks a spiny brush

and dips it in the sky dark as indigo

before it bleeds. In front of himself,

he paints a lake a memory

a kind of dusk lingering

around the edges of

how reflections appear lavender

when still. The evening blots and runs.

He wipes the brush clean

and turns, turns to steal

some white from the cloud

he’s imagined above his head. The man kneels

and paints the ghost of a snowbank,

but the ghost keeps disappearing

before he can make it solid

enough to melt, and he can only

imagine so many clouds.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

August 2024, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Tammy Nara: “I’m transported inside the painting as it is created. The artist creates his world. The evening blots and runs. (Yes, it does!) Stealing the white from a cloud. The ghost of a snowbank that disappears before he can make it solid. The other poems connected to the metaphor of the thistle, this poem is connected to the act of painting.”

