“Life Lessons from an Anxious Cheerleader” by Sarah Parmet

Sarah Parmet (age 15)

LIFE LESSONS FROM AN ANXIOUS CHEERLEADER

1. If a flyer hits the ground, we do fifty burpees.

Yes, the entire team.

Today, I was that flyer. They threw me

Into the air. They were supposed to

Catch me in a cradle, but it was the track

That caught me instead—hard, ice cold

As it met my shoulder and my cheek.

I grazed my elbow; for three days, my shoulder hurt.

“I’m ok,” I said.

One, we chant. Two, three …

My vision ping-pongs between the bleachers and

Twenty-five …

The peeling white line on the track.

Fifty.

2. Do not forget bug spray.

Mosquitoes will swarm your legs.

They will itch like crazy.

3. You always know when the coaches talk about you,

But you never know what they’re saying. You will

Stand there, wondering if they know

You can hear them. Cycling through

Every possible scenario, you hope

What they’re saying is good. It is

Probably not, but they refuse to say it to your face.

4. The dance team will talk shit about you

Behind your back. Don’t let them

Get away with it. You’ll catch the captain

Call you JV in front of all her friends, because

A sport with the highest rate of injury

For female athletes obviously doesn’t count

As varsity.

Pro tip: If this upsets you like it upsets me,

Imagine them messing up their halftime routine.

Spoiler alert: they messed up their halftime routine.

5. When doing cheer jumping jacks, always

Hit a high “V” and slap your thighs

On the way down. (I know it sounds weird.)

This will annoy the dance captain

And she’ll say, “That’s disgusting.”

Maybe it is. So slap your thighs

As loud as possible.

6. A high ponytail means right on top of your head.

Your hair follicles should feel yanked out

Of your skull, and if you’re debating

The prospects of early-onset alopecia,

You did your hair right.

7. Pain is pain no matter where you feel it.

But some kinds are worse than others.

My toes still cramp every time

They boost me into an extension—

6 and a half feet in the air. But the feeling of

Falling out of my teammate’s hands—

That’s worse.

8. You’ll doubt whether you’re even cut out

To be a flyer. The coach compares me

To Ellie Liou. In front of everyone, she tells me

To do it more like Emma Cohen.

“Try pushing your shoulders back more.”

“Make sure to lock out.”

I know they just want to help, but it’s hard

To accept that you are the one

Bringing everyone down.

9. Do. Not. Be. Late.

Do you want to run for twelve minutes?

10. Everyone can see you.

Hands stained red from the pale track, I hold them

Up to the setting sun, as if they block out

The light that tricks and deceives. I’ll start

Hyperventilating before each stunt—I cannot

Hide when I touch the sky—what is worse?

Knowing how to disappear or never being seen at all?

11. No matter how difficult cheer is,

Your teammates have your back. Literally.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Sarah Parmet: “For me, writing poetry isn’t a choice—it’s an instinct. It’s a way of sorting out complicated emotions, but also remembering my experiences. Sometimes, I’m going about my day and I just have the urge to drop everything and write all my ideas down. Obviously, this is not possible when I’m in the middle of a physics test, so I end up writing a lot at 12 a.m. I love being able to look back at my old work and see not only how I change and develop as a writer, but as a person as well.”

