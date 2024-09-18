“Dear Proofreader” by David Hernandez

David Hernandez

DEAR PROOFREADER

You’re right. I meant “midst,” not “mist.”

I don’t know what I was stinking,

I mean thinking, soap speaks intimately

to my skin every day. Most days.

Depending if darkness has risen

to my skull like smoke up a chimney floe.

Flue. Then no stepping nude

into the shower, no mist turning

the bathroom mirror into frosted glass

where my face would float

coldly in the oval. Picture a caveman

encased in ice. Good. I like how

your mind works, how your eyes

inside your mind works, and your actual eyes

reading this, their icy precision, nothing

slips by them. Even now I can feel you

hovering silently above these lines,

hawkish, Godlike, each period

a lone figure kneeling in the snow.

That’s too sad. I would like to send

search parties and rescue choppers

to every period ever printed.

I would like to apologize to my wife

for not showering on Monday and Tuesday.

I was stinking. I was simultaneously

numb and needled with anxiety,

in the midst of a depressive episode.

Although “mist” would work too,

metaphorically speaking, in the mist of,

in the fog of, this gray haze that followed me

relentlessly from room to room

until every red bell inside my head

was wrong. Rung.

—from Rattle #38, Winter 2012

2012 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

David Hernandez: “I finished writing ‘Dear Proofreader’ on December 15th, 2010. On that same date, the mummified head of King Henri IV was found inside a retiree’s garage in France. In Tokyo, a science professor announced that a Japanese salmon species thought to have been extinct since 1940 was discovered in a lake near Mount Fuji by his research team. Also on this date I took a nap.” (web)

