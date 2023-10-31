“Nyctophobia” by Patrick Ryan Frank

October 31, 2023Posted by

Patrick Ryan Frank

NYCTOPHOBIA

—The fear of night or darkness.

I’ll stay awake, stay up all night,
Keep wide my eyes and cocked my ears;
I’ll keep the whole damn room within my sight,
The phone in my left hand, a gun in my right;
I’ll lock up the doors and windows tight,
Let no one, nothing get in here
Until the shadows disappear,
Until the morning brings a light,
Until I can see what I should fear.

from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Patrick Ryan Frank: “In my work, I’m interested in issues of control: how people master their fears, or else are mastered by them; how a poem’s movement can push against its structure; how meaning can determine shape. Essentially, life is composed of conflict and tension, and poetry is the art of struggling beautifully.” (web)

Rattle Logo