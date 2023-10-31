“Nyctophobia” by Patrick Ryan Frank

Patrick Ryan Frank

NYCTOPHOBIA

—The fear of night or darkness.

I’ll stay awake, stay up all night,

Keep wide my eyes and cocked my ears;

I’ll keep the whole damn room within my sight,

The phone in my left hand, a gun in my right;

I’ll lock up the doors and windows tight,

Let no one, nothing get in here

Until the shadows disappear,

Until the morning brings a light,

Until I can see what I should fear.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Patrick Ryan Frank: “In my work, I’m interested in issues of control: how people master their fears, or else are mastered by them; how a poem’s movement can push against its structure; how meaning can determine shape. Essentially, life is composed of conflict and tension, and poetry is the art of struggling beautifully.” (web)

