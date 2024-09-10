“Abyss” by Mike Bayles

ABYSS
—from Prompt Poem of the Month
August 2024
__________
Prompt: Write a poem with your least favorite word to see in a poem as the title. Include an explanation of why it’s your least favorite in the submission note.
Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “When I came up with this prompt, I wondered if it was possible to turn a poem titled with a disliked word inward on itself in such a way that it was stronger because of it—like a vortex. Mike’s poem does exactly that, first by inviting the reader on a journey that pokes fun at a friend who ignores contemporary poetry—only to arrive at the notion that life does indeed contain the epic themes conquered headfirst by the poets of yesteryear. The title plays on our expectations as readers scanning disdainfully for melodrama at the start, and, given that, we feel relief at the unexpectedly funny lines. And finally, we realize that we were swirling deeper into an extended metaphor the whole time.”