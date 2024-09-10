“Abyss” by Mike Bayles

Mike Bayles

ABYSS

The word shadowed the lines

of a friend’s poem just as

it had found its way

into others he shared.

He said that he was the last Romantic poet

and I politely nodded.

His voice quivered as he read

line after line as if the poem was real.

I said to myself, not again.

He said that poets needed to suffer

like the friend who embraced her delusions

and they spoke on the phone every day.

He said that when he read Baudelaire

to his girlfriend he almost got laid

yet they liked arguing about politics

in the middle of dates.

When he argued with me

I said I just wanted to enjoy the nightlights.

He lamented the death of Sylvia

as if in love.

I said she liked to keep a clean house

but now she’s dead.

When I read him a poem

about blossoms and trees

and sunlight

he said I wasn’t confessional.

The night he shaved his wrist

he trembled.

I drove him to the emergency room

bearing the weight of his life.

—from Prompt Poem of the Month

August 2024

__________

Prompt: Write a poem with your least favorite word to see in a poem as the title. Include an explanation of why it’s your least favorite in the submission note. Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “When I came up with this prompt, I wondered if it was possible to turn a poem titled with a disliked word inward on itself in such a way that it was stronger because of it—like a vortex. Mike’s poem does exactly that, first by inviting the reader on a journey that pokes fun at a friend who ignores contemporary poetry—only to arrive at the notion that life does indeed contain the epic themes conquered headfirst by the poets of yesteryear. The title plays on our expectations as readers scanning disdainfully for melodrama at the start, and, given that, we feel relief at the unexpectedly funny lines. And finally, we realize that we were swirling deeper into an extended metaphor the whole time.”

