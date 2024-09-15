“Trump Says My College Town Has Immigrants Who Are Eating Their Pets” by Shuly Xóchitl Cawood

Shuly Xóchitl Cawood

TRUMP SAYS MY COLLEGE TOWN HAS IMMIGRANTS WHO ARE EATING THEIR PETS

We used to dance at the Regency Room in downtown Springfield on some

Thursday nights on Fountain Boulevard, all of us getting a ride

from whomever had a car and would take us there. We didn’t drink

back then but ordered pop or ice water and pretended we were older

and I would act like I was not looking for the RA I had a crush on

who had dated me then dropped me abruptly for another girl down the hall

even though in the years to come he would tell me how much he liked me

still, how he regretted the break, and I would look for him in so many

places—the Union, the pathway between Thomas Library and Firestine Hall,

and at every party, every gathering where students danced or smoked weed

or drank from the barrel juice someone had concocted of every alcohol-filled

green or brown or clear bottle. I found him, once or twice, and he had a way

of lying—to himself or to me, I’ll never know—and it would pull me back

into his orbit, or I threw myself into it. You get too close to some things

and they burn. A lie is kindling. Belief is the paper, sticks, all the wishes

for a thing that isn’t. Someone who builds a bonfire must be careful with the flame.

Someone who acts like the sun must tell people not to look directly into his eyes.

I looked for so long, I learned about a lie’s brightness. One day I saw him,

years later, and he seemed so easy to find. My eyes had adjusted, and I

understood darkness: how to touch it, and then how to walk away.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Shuly Xóchitl Cawood: “In the debate, Trump says that immigrants in Springfield, OH (where I went to college) has immigrants who are eating pets. I was thinking about how people believe lies, get swept up in charisma, so I wrote this poem about how that happened to me.” (web)

