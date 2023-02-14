“Every Friday” by Thomas Mixon

Thomas Mixon

EVERY FRIDAY

Every Friday growing up I’d get a chance

to get shot down. I’d ask someone to dance

and mostly they’d say no. I’d say OK

and plan next Friday’s move. On the fray

of the middle school cafeteria, I’d tilt

my head in time with music. I’d jilt

anyone who tried to comfort me

until the lights came on. I’d flee

into my mother’s minivan, wishing

it a smaller car. She’d be fishing

for some idea of how things went.

I’d say something false like I meant

it, something I assumed she wanted

to hear. I was dull and daunted

by the week ahead. I’d look out

the window, remember how devout

I was, three years before. I’d sworn

back then I saw the glowing horns

and nose of Rudolph in the sky.

Maybe it had started as a lie,

I’d said, but I’d known what I saw.

Till puberty I believed in Santa.

Every Friday after aches and hair

consumed my body, I would spare

no mental expense, imagining

the one I’d choose, fashioning

them into everything no single

person could be. I didn’t mingle

with the children chickening

out. I only felt the sickening

dread until the first slow song,

upon which I would make the long

journey to the one that could forever

change Fridays’ bad luck, and sever

everything that was, from what could be.

The times that someone would agree

were rare, but worth it. Afterward

I’d fly, not run, a newborn bird

expecting trees, but only finding sky.

I’d open the van’s door and wouldn’t lie

to my mother. I’d ask if she recalled

the Christmas light I’d been enthralled

by, back when I was young.

She’d say you’re still young,

and I’d say no, and she would sigh,

and while she drove guess where I looked.

—from Poets Respond

February 14, 2023

