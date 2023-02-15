“Basic Needs” by Sarah Ederer

Sarah Ederer

BASIC NEEDS

Listen,

I could tell you about the hot cat shit

That lay in the hallway

Just outside of my mother’s bedroom

Nestled into itself on the floor

Like a sleeping dog.

I could tell you that,

Like a sleeping dog,

We stepped over it carefully.

Like a sleeping dog,

We walked past it every day and

Most of the time

We ignored it.

I could say that we treated it like a part of the backdrop

A landmark of home

Hanging in the air under our noses

Like a soft-baked pretzel

Comforting and familiar

And you might think that I’ve said enough

For you to understand just how outrageous the situation was

But I haven’t.

The truth is,

The cat shit never bothered me that much.

Not at first.

There was a brief moment of disgust,

Sure,

But that moment would end

As quickly as I could take one step

And get over it.

Then I was in another room and,

As far as I was concerned,

The cat shit was gone.

What bothered me

About the pile of cat shit in the hallway

Was what I suspect would bother anyone:

How shameful it was

To be living that way.

But that shame wasn’t something I could access

In the folie-a-quatre

That was my childhood home.

I became aware of the shame much later in life,

Found it wafting over me one night,

When my own family’s dog

Had an accident

At the foot of my bed

And I got up to clean it

without thinking.

It was an automatic response:

There’s shit on the floor

It must be removed

Remove it.

It struck me like a freighter

That I had been robbed for sixteen years

Of something I felt that I was entitled to,

But never received.

I couldn’t quite put that thing into words,

But it amounted roughly to

“The right to not have to step over piles of cat shit

Every goddamned day of my life.”

Then the shame arrived

In its fullest form:

A revelation

About the burden of secrecy.

I had spent sixteen years of my life

pretending that the pile of cat shit wasn’t there

Waiting for me

When I got home from school.

I got so good at pretending

That sometimes I wasn’t even aware

That there was a pile of cat shit

Waiting for me,

For my mother,

Outside of her bedroom door.

But the cat shit was always there,

Lingering,

An ornament of a broken home.

The cat shit was there

When I kissed my first boyfriend.

The cat shit was there

When he fingered me in the car outside

And I lied and said my parents were home

So he couldn’t come in.

I stepped over the cat shit

And fell into my bed

And dreamed of him kissing me,

Touching me,

Touched myself to the thought of it

All while the cat shit,

Sun-dried and brittle,

Shifted with the floorboards,

With the weight of the house,

With its damned foundation,

Settling lopsided into the hole

Where the previous owner’s septic tank was

Until it eventually collapsed.

I spent sixteen years

Falling into someone else’s shit.

They kept twelve cats I never wanted

And they asked me

“How could you not want them?”

As if I was cruel

They called me Bob Barker

I repeated it so many times:

Spay the damn things.

You can be buried alive

By a certain kind of love

One that I’m not so convinced

Is kind at all.

But the cat shit wasn’t what bothered me.

Not really.

What bothered me

Is what I lost under the hordes of cheap, dysfunctional garbage

That my mother compulsively lifted

From flea markets,

Dollar stores,

Yard sales,

And clothing exchanges.

A book of nursery rhymes,

A keyless trumpet,

A mummified tangerine,

And a dressmaking dummy,

Buried under soiled laundry,

Buried under moldy dishes,

Buried under childhood photos

In frames with broken glass.

Buried somewhere under

The junk that nobody wanted

Was my family.

It became difficult to distinguish between the two.

I wondered to myself,

Standing next to a puddle of cleanser

At the foot of my adult bed,

Why I had never cleaned the cat shit

In my childhood home,

Why I stepped over it every time.

A form of protest, maybe

A sinking sense that it would never end

That twelve cats could shit faster than I could clean it,

That flea markets,

Dollar stores,

Yard sales,

And clothing exchanges

Never ran out of junk,

That I was a child

Who had a right to something

That I never received.

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Sarah Ederer: “To me, writing poetry feels a bit like lancing a boil and sending a ‘thank you’ card to the pus. I tend to use free verse narrative fiction to tell the untellable stories of people marginalized by the taboo nuances of a life lived under oppressive domestic conditions. I hope to help make experiences that might make one feel unintelligible to the world a little more easily understood by emphasizing the humanity and dignity of the protagonist.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter