September 21, 2018

Conrad Geller

ELEMENTAL INTELLIGENCE

What interests me now is how a raindrop

nibbles down the windowpane, as if

a forager. First left, then right it feints,

then holds still, contemplating when to make

the next, best move, then coursing down the pane

in seeming triumph. It’s only elements,

with maybe a bit of dust to hold it firm,

but yet it seems to show as much intent

as you do when I watch you getting lunch.

I strain to hear a squeak or caterwaul,

as it noses down without a nose at all.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

Conrad Geller: “I can’t help writing poems; my thoughts have just been coming out that way since Harry Truman was president. Sometimes I try to be contemporary and write free verse, but the lines usually twist themselves into iambs.”