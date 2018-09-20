September 20, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Waiting” by Alexis Rhone Fancher. “That Bit Me” was written by Matthew Murrey for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Matthew Murrey

THAT BIT ME

The sex is only good if we’re totally fucked up.

It blurs how wrong we are for each other.

—Alexis Rhone Fancher

It’s all a blur

how we wound up

this morning two spoons,

hand in glove, glass

full half, full empty.

Who was smooth

porter, creamy

stout, and who sweet-

strong Barbados rum?

Come, don’t pretend you

don’t remember taking me

home saying God,

you look like you

could stand a little

something to eat (I did)

and drink (we did).

We tipped many

and found ourselves lips

on lips, unbuttoned and undone.

I don’t remember you

regretting a thing. So don’t

toss that look, Lenny,

as if I’m just any stranger

strolling this joint. You

aren’t fooling anybody,

this body. Now lean in

and let me know where

and when we’ll hook up

again, then fill me

a glass of something light

tonight: a pilsner

or lager—hair

of the dog that bit me.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

August 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Alexis Rhone Fancher: “So many terrific poems, inspired by my shot of the waitress and busboy at The Artisan House restaurant in DTLA, a restaurant that, sadly, no longer exists. I had a hard time choosing the winner, but I kept going back to Matthew Murrey’s tongue-in-cheek poem that riffed on a line in a poem of mine. Oh, that’s clever! I thought as I began reading the poem, prepared to be underwhelmed. But the poem delivered. It caught the just-perceptible despair in the slump of the server’s shoulders, juxtaposed with the late night bravado that’s the stock in trade of the successful cocktail waitress. I should know. I was one.”