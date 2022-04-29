“Dock Grade Road” by Jackie McManus

Jackie McManus

DOCK GRADE ROAD

If it weren’t for an old feud between the town

on the cliff and the town on the water

racing to get their berry crops to market,

this road would not have been built.

And now one hundred and thirty-nine years later,

the feud still alive, community elves have adorned

this half-mile mountain road. Fishing line and

zip ties hang ornaments like fruit from trees.

I’m driving with my daughter.

She could be one of these, a bulb buoyant

with the pledge of spring or like that one

on the shoulder, broken glass.

When she was born we said Isn’t she perfect?

then dissected her perfection. Aren’t her ears

perfect? But today black plugs are punched

into a bulbous hole in her lobes like the flat eyes

of an abandoned doll. She sits on the brink

of her seat as if about to flee, yearning to be

beheld in her new dress. I am not so old

that it’s forgotten: this ache to be acknowledged,

witnessed, loved. It is an old feud stirring

in my fifteen-year-old daughter in that new dress,

high tops flashing like an alarm on the floorboard.

I want to lock the new dress in the house

but my hands are driving it to town

where it will meet people. A large ornament,

red, in the shape of a tear, clings to the cuff

of an oak near my door. I could

reach out and pluck it. Quick. Remind me

of something good. How it is a feud that built

a road we still drive, how daughters carry Ishmael

in tie-dyed bags but also a rusty copper teapot

and a flint, and how things don’t always make sense

and sometimes that is the crumbled beauty of it.

If only there were more light; if only there were

more time. How long can a town hang on to a feud?

I want the ornaments in her ears to stop

their blind stare and her shoes to stop winking

from hell. I want to break this enchantment but

too many bulbs have dropped from these woods

on this road, on this very road, dripping holy.

There are vehicles in front of us, behind us.

They, too, could be caught in the current of a child,

one that keeps running away.

Soon I will drop her off on one side of the feud,

the side we live on.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Tribute to Librarians

__________

Jackie McManus: “I was about to work as the director of a library in Wisconsin when I spoke with someone at the main office. ‘It must be so nice to work surrounded by books,’ I said. ‘What books?’ she countered. She was right. I did less reading as the director of a library than I ever have. Unless you count story-time for children (which was absolute fun). Still, it was one of the best jobs I look back on, and miss. If it inspired my writing in any way, it would have to do less with the employment than the place, which I write about often.” (web)

