“The Swarm” by Anne Haines

Anne Haines

THE SWARM

Numerous pilots have reported sightings

of burning debris in the skies over

the eastern U.S. …

—News report

Night flight, routine

over eastern cities,

their grids of blue light.

My radio crackles

with its usual static,

codes for altitude

and safe landings.

When the sudden streak flares

in the corner of my eye

I squint into nothing,

say nothing. I’m no crazy.

I’ve never reported UFOs

or sightings of Jesus

in the high patterns of clouds,

never claimed to see ghosts

no matter what strange

small town I was in for the night.

But there it is again,

and another to the west,

falling like a river

of lava, molten stone

or the last moments

of some fierce angel,

trailing his wings of disappearing

light. I radio it in this time

and head for home, instruments

casting their electronic glow

across my still face,

the silent cabin. Later

they tell me it was meteors;

the Draconid swarm,

they call them, a once-in-

a-lifetime near-miss.

They tell me I was

not the only one. But I stare

into darkness until darkness wins.

I know demons when I see them,

those failed angels trailing feathers

as they blaze the last of their light.

I know demons when I see them

and I know when they are mine.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2005

__________

Anne Haines: “I live in a tiny house in Bloomington, Indiana with two cats, two guitars, and too many books for my own good. Because I work in an academic library, I am pretty much surrounded by books and the people who love them 24/7 (life is good). I have been writing ever since I was, as an acquaintance once put it, ‘knee-high to a toad-frog’—on my best days, I still love it just as much as I did then.”

