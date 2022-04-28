“Her Vanity” by Marc Alan Di Martino

Image: “Anonymous Was a Woman” by Natascha Graham. “Her Vanity” was written by Marc Alan Di Martino for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2022, and selected as the Assistant Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Marc Alan Di Martino

HER VANITY

My mother used to sit like this before

her vanity, her shoulders bathed

in blue and pink light, her powdered skin

dredged in a cloud of talc, breathing it in.

Oblivious at seventeen, she wanted

more than anything to look her best

when Eddie Fisher offered her a Coke

in his posh Manhattan hotel suite.

I sat with her in a room off Times Square

years later, our last outing together

before the nursing homes enchained her.

She told me the story—as she said,

for the umpteenth time—of how she’d met

the singer whose career nosedived the day

Elvis broke the charts with “Heartbreak Hotel.”

They shared a Coke, the story went: his lips

kissing the weightless ‘O’ of the glass

bottle which was furtively snatched up

from where he’d set it down, forgotten it,

by her swift hand. Later, she told us

about the talcosis, how it affected

her breathing. For the rest of her life

she saw a pulmonologist. I sat there

letting her regale me with the tale

of Eddie Fisher for the umpteenth time

in a cheap hotel room off Times Square,

a crooked mirror fixed above the sink

a painting of a woman on the wall

which might have been her, poised

at her vanity, poisoning herself for love.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2022, Assistant Editor’s Choice

Comment from the assistant editor, Megan Green: “When I read ‘Her Vanity’ and then look at ‘Anonymous Was a Woman,’ it’s so easy to see the poet’s mother, dreamlike in a ‘cloud of talc,’ disrobed and vulnerable but also vibrant and resilient. She seems, in both the painting and the poem, to be frozen in time, at once a youthful beauty and an older woman lost in memory. The poet’s choice of language is deceptively and skillfully effortless: ‘My mother used to sit like this/before her vanity,’ the poem begins, a line that appears simple yet contains layers of music and meaning. The vividness of the narrative and the unspoken questions about the value of beauty combine to create an extraordinary poem that reflects an extraordinary work of art.”

