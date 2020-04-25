April 25, 2020

Trent Busch

DARK COATS

Bright as a red dress on

a drab street to the eye

I was once to the stopped

moment when she, as I,

saw others in a mist

of dark coats going

to and from work or at

Christmas time in and out

of shops alone trying

to find right presents in

a world that was not right,

someone lost or gone.

Now I, as she, the one

gone, not a flash but bar

of cloud after the red

has gone from the sunset

before moonrise, after

the bird has disappeared

from the horizon, settled

in the pond’s tall grass.

The one who hears the fly

before death, though we are

not dying, who on the trip

home (cause long ago

ended), watches from modern

windows the quiet fields

passing, fallen into

the colors that sleep there.

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2009

__________

Trent Busch: “I wrote ‘Dark Coats’ many years ago; I do not remember the circumstances, thus increasing my pleasure at what to me is a situation wonderfully sad. Surprised by joy, I view it now not as a writer but a reader, and hope it, as all my poems, is not crippled by relevance and time.”