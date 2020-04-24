April 24, 2020

X.P. Callahan

PINK MOUNTAIN

When Joe filled me in on his big plan

to take off for the desert

and spend the days painting vistas of

red rocks, his eyes overflowed

with the marine light that can suffuse

some people as they become

translucent in their long dying. I

hadn’t learned yet to discern

such light. I thought my job was to talk

sense in his hospital room,

his last, with its view of Mount Rainier.

Later my mother called out

to strangers queuing up for a train,

and I knew enough to say

I can’t see them but I know you can.

Late September. Joe had ten

weeks. Seventy times we could have watched

that mountain turn every shade

of desert with the sun going down.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

Students of Kim Addonizio

__________

X.P. Callahan: “Kim Addonizio was my first poetry teacher and remains the best. Over the past twelve years, I’ve taken several of her workshops, including an inspiring and liberating class on revision. In person, Kim has an uncanny gift for discerning the heart of an embryonic poem after a single reading and championing the poem’s organic evolution. In an online context, she balances guiding the workshop with making space for participants to forge their own connections. Kim has taught me to see that what I think is on the page may not be there, and to listen for what will speak more fully for being left unsaid. And as a formalist of sorts, I appreciate her evident pleasure in traditional and bespoke forms. I’m grateful that Kim chooses to provide high-quality instruction for post-MFA poets as well as for poets who are altogether outside the MFA system. Kim’s affirmation of poetry as ‘soul work’ invites all of us to adopt a generous, sustainable perspective on our writing.”