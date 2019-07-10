July 10, 2019

Linnea Nelson

COUNTING TO TWELVE AT WILLAMETTE PARK

first what i notice

is predictable

the water

second the wild

blackberries third

that they are ripe

fourth the hairs

on the backs

of my legs

fifth that i am still

clueless about how

to meditate well

sixth if i take

a picture of this

sunrise what i will remember

will be taking

the picture and not

how it was here

but if i don’t

then what will i have

to show for this seventh

i think i

am beginning

to meditate

maybe eighth love

is moving toward

the beloved

not waiting

to be moved

toward ninth

i am either ready

to begin for real

or for ten

i heard loving someone

with the same

problems

as you is statistically eleven

times more fatal to love

than loving alone

every year i have known

you we have counted

to twelve

in AA they told us

take what is useful

& leave the rest

but what of what

i brought

the wanting to

sit on this sunscorched

patch of grass

left to myself

before the tai chi group

& stroller-runners arrive

& understand

that it is you i have

been mourning over again

can i leave that too

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Linnea Nelson: “I came to love poetry very early in life, having parents whose love of the written word provided a constant source of imaginative play in our household. I won a blue ribbon at the North Dakota State Fair for a pretty awful poem at the age of eight, and never looked back. These days, poetry is one mode of transport I take on the long way through my unknowing.” (web)