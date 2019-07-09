July 9, 2019

Elizabeth S. Wolf

JULY 1993

When my grandfather died,

lawyers wept. The family

held a roast, presided over by his

younger daughter, at a hotel

by the funeral home,

probably on his dime.

It made me a little uneasy.

“It’s just not right,” I said.

My aunt said, “Let’s have a

contest. Who did he say

the worst thing to? Who did he

treat the most badly?”

My grandfather hadn’t spoken to me

in years. I went home.

The next morning over breakfast,

my aunt told me I was declared

the winner. “But I wasn’t there,”

I said. “Exactly!” said my aunt. “You

were excommunicated, dear.

Shunned. Cast out.”

I took a sip of coffee and waited.

“Did you know, when your father died—”

“When I was 16,” I chimed in—

“Exactly. Well. Your grandfather, my father,

declared you were such a bad daughter,

it killed your father. And that’s why

he so suddenly died.”

I was stunned.

“Really?” I asked.

“Truly,” she answered. “Neither man

thought you did enough

to take care of your mother. ”

“I was a child,” I said. “And, I didn’t know

that she needed to be taken care of.”

My aunt reached for her purse.

“Did anyone ever tell you?” she asked.

“No. Not until this very moment,” I replied.

My aunt poured a nip bottle of Grand Marnier

into her cereal bowl. “There,” she said.

“You won.”

—from Did You Know?

2018 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Elizabeth S. Wolf: “I write because telling stories is how we make sense of our world, how we connect with our world, how we heal, and how we celebrate. I write to find the sliver of truth within the plethora of information; mining my monkey mind for a trace of grace.”