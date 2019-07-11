July 11, 2019

Glenn Morazzini

ARS POETICA HARMONICA

Call me aerophone. Call me free-reed.

I am the song’s honey-comb:

on nostalgia’s star-flied, toe-tapped, steamy-screened-

in porch, I bay to your blind uncle’s fretting banjo

as magnolias float bandshells of globed, ten-hole notes;

& your dead mother, on dream’s phone, pining

as you keep trying, what’s wrong?, what’s wrong?

I am waking’s hung-up-on dial tone, that flat-line

buzz in the blood, & your alarm clock’s whooping siren.

Call me diatonic. Call me chromatic.

I am the drunk angel’s mouth-harp,

palm-organ in your hand’s trembling steeple, each

channel searching the strayed way to your lost god,

tongue-shaped reeds choiring in the wind’s church;

& field-psalm for soldiers in gravel’s uniform,

my black notes, your flags luffing at taps’ half-mast.

Call me tremolo. Tongue-block, finger-sigh, over-bend

into glissando, & call me lickin’ stick, tin sandwich,

call me Mississippi sax: drawn, I wheeze an asthmatic’s

bluesroom gasp; blown, I am the green-throated hollers

in the broken beer bottles of your trashed adolescence,

fuck’s Ohhh baby that kicks holes in your bedroom’s sheetrock;

& sucked back: your cheek’s swollen wineskins, the bottled walls

of hookah’s water-smoke—I am release’s lung-punched bliss.

Cured in skin & soul I am, I am the breath in your bones.

—Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Glenn Morazzini: “The spirit that is the harmonica-persona of this poem, soaring down through nostalgia, dream’s anxious underworld, death, and back up and around through the blues, sex and excess, the spirit that has been cured in this skin and feels like the breath in my bones is as close to stating what I feel about and why I write poetry which is why I called it my Ars Poetica.”