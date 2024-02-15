“Costume” by Jessica Moll

Jessica Moll

COSTUME

Our game’s a cross between A Chorus Line

and Fame. Rehearsals, here in our backyard.

Pretend the lawn’s the stage. The tutu’s mine,

but I let David pick a leotard.

I’m ten, he’s five, he’s used to all my rules.

He gets to be a girl, but has to choose

a neutral name like “Chris.” Summer fog rolls

in. We swirl our glitter scarves to music

in our heads. He’s got it down, the girl

pose: hips, hands. He’s not a boy. He won’t play

out front, racing Big Wheels. Instead, he twirls

barefoot with me. But what about the place

my fingers found, underneath my clothes?

The grass is cold. Plié. And point your toes.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Tribute to the Sonnet

__________

Jessica Moll: “Since I just wrote a sonnet yesterday, today I’d like to rest. My fingers ache from tapping syllables against the desk. I haven’t slept—the loud iambic tick’s a clock inside my head. I hate the task I give myself, of cramming my mind’s sprawl into the structure of a formal poem. I think the next time that a sonnet calls, I won’t answer. I’ll pretend I’m not home. But watch, tomorrow I’ll be riding down a pitted Oakland street, pedaling hard to get to work on time, and as I spin, I’ll feel the meter in my pulse and start to think in rhyme. You’ve had this kind of lover—as soon as you break up, you’re back together.”

