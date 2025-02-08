“Aubade For One Dismayed” by Ron Offen

Ron Offen

AUBADE FOR ONE DISMAYED

Half-Alice in her milky, silky sheets

almost awake to the ache of another day

rebounding from her beaming ceiling,

grieved leaving the comforts of the night—

the snuggled pillow and the shy bedfellow

a fuzzy dream had borne and then withdrawn

at the intrusion of the hooligan light.

She closed her eyes once more to place the face,

so familiar and, yes, similar

to that of someone she had always known.

Perhaps she’d find a name if once again

she slipped into the deep warm sea of sleep.

And then a voice called Alice and she saw

a woman waving, craving her return.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Tribute to the Sonnet

__________

Ron Offen: “One day, sitting in my high school library writing doggerel to pass the time, my best friend whispered suddenly, ‘You know what we should be? Poets!’ It was one of those revelations one instantly knows is momentous and right; and I have not stopped writing poems since. A few lines of the poem presented here arrived about 3 a.m., forcing me to get out of bed to set them down.”

