“The Power of Light” by Ken Letko

January 11, 2025Posted by

Ken Letko

THE POWER OF LIGHT

can turn a white
dog black
a silhouette
 
on the horizon
sunlight unfolds
every new leaf
 
pulls a sumac
sprout through
four inches of asphalt
 
a red light stops a chain
of fast-moving cars
at an intersection
 
light you spend
all day every day
at the end of the tunnel
 
nine missing miners
on the windowsill
nine candles
 
widow’s walk
a lantern for
a late boat
 
the moon
is your proxy
interrogating
 
the night sky
you can make
mud shine
 
any student
of the stars
knows the sky
 
can be any color
 

from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

__________

Ken Letko: “I was walking on some bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean when I noticed a large black dog on the horizon. The off-leash animal was coming toward me on the same trail. When we met, I realized the friendly, smiling creature was nearly pure white because he was no longer walking in his own shadow! I had witnessed ‘the power of light.’ I just had to write about that.”

Rattle Logo