“Cluster Bombs Have a Quirk” by Jayanthi Rangan

Jayanthi Rangan

CLUSTER BOMBS HAVE A QUIRK

The collection doesn’t explode

All at once: some bomblets

Lurk and layer

Cyanide on grief

First my 1996 Hyundai was snagged

Then my routine tension set in—

Of stretching the dollar like a snake’s jaw

Till the next pay check

My six-year-old hiccupped his snotty life

Through his heaving T-shirt

His best friend had found a new best friend

At Lexington Center I waited for the walk sign

When the sign blinked I did too

Rooted I heard the traffic roar

And the water table of my eyes

Vaguely saw a stranger

Who walked past and then came back—

“May I give you a hug?”

I nodded and he gave—

A tourniquet for my disturbed mind

An eye for the walk-sign

—from Poets Respond

July 16 2023

Jayanthi Rangan: “The news of cluster bombs is an international concern. There is worldwide criticism of their donation from USA to Ukraine. Mainly, their lurking presence, long after the drop date, is worrisome. I feel it’s a metaphor for our daily lives where the innocent daily doses of grief turns into a storm.” (web)

