December 16, 2017

CHILD AT SEA
We remain together,
Though on a vessel now,
In a shallow waterway, a tributary,
Berthed eternally at mocha dusk. It warms so
Knowing
She’s a deck below,
Biding, grooming, imagined
Unafraid.
When she ventures up
And starboard toward us,
We shall assure the world, corresponding
Flags aloft, our child has not died.
—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002
__________
Saul Bennett: “I had never written a poem. Then, following the sudden death of my oldest child, 24, from a brain aneurysm, poetry found me in my grief.”