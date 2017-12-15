December 15, 2017

Joseph A. Chelius

STOCKBOY

It was a privilege those first afternoons

to bag groceries for the cashiers

and be sent like a shepherd

after a herd of carts that had strayed

from the pasture of the parking lot—

carts he found adrift on corners,

left to graze at curbs, against telephone poles.

And later, to have the honor

of going out again in his zippered fleece

to clean up the boxes

the full-timers had been flinging

out the back door and into the driveway—

empty boxes of Contadina tomato paste

and Smucker’s jam with broken jars

that brought out the bees

like late bargain hunters to market—

picking over the remnants.

So lucky for him to have been given this job,

his parents reminded him each night at dinner,

when instead of frittering away time after school,

playing touch football with his friends,

he was gaining valuable experience in the work force,

carrying boxes to the squat compactor

in a dank-smelling shed among mildewed pallets,

glancing skyward every so often

as geese flew by in their straight formations,

the leaders sounding remarkably

like the store manager, honking orders,

with him turning a doleful eye toward the stragglers—

wary and uncertain, awaiting the next turn.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

__________

Joseph A. Chelius: “I am drawn to poems and stories about work—the physical details involved in office life or in unskilled laboring jobs, such as loading a van, stocking grocery shelves, or scouring lockers with steel wool. My earliest jobs taught me how to get along in this world—how to submit myself to routines of a working day and to treat my co-workers with dignity and respect.”