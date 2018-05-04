Nancy Miller Gomez

« Rattle Chapbook Series Selection »

Nancy Miller Gomez entered Salinas Valley State Prison with a backpack of poems and a fear of being caught in a lockdown. What she discovered was compassion and human connection. The poems and essays in this collection, Gomez’s first, were inspired by her experience teaching writing workshops in jails and prisons. Punishment explores the stories of people serving time in the criminal justice system. It demonstrates the ways creative expression can mend emotional wounds, bridge differences, and reconnect us to our humanity. Punishment is a moving tribute to the redemptive power of poetry.

Note: Punishment is included free along with the summer issue to all Rattle subscribers. Visit our purchase page to subscribe for just $25/year.

Ships June 1st!

$6.00

Praise for Punishment

If poetry is, at its essence, a way for humans to see and touch each other, then Nancy Miller Gomez’s carefully observed, finely crafted poems are doing the work of poetry. In these times when the divide between people so often seems too great to be crossed, when hatred and prejudice are state-sponsored, when the intersection of race, justice, and imprisonment has led to the United States having the largest incarceration rate of any country in the world, these poems are an important and necessary voice. I’m grateful to Nancy Miller Gomez for Punishment.

—Ellen Bass, author of The Courage to Heal

Sample Poem

• “Discovering Colors in Prison” in Bellingham Review #73

Other Poems

• “Supernova” in Rattle #52

• “Deadbeat” in Rattle #52

• “How I Lived” in Bellingham Review #73

• “Vengeance” in River Styx #94

About the Author

Nancy Miller Gomez grew up in Kansas but currently lives in Santa Cruz, California. Her work has appeared in River Styx, Rattle, Bellingham Review, Nimrod, and elsewhere. She has a Masters in Fine Arts in Writing from Pacific University. She has worked as a stable hand, an attorney, and a TV producer, and volunteers as the director of the Santa Cruz Poetry Project, an organization that provides poetry and writing workshops to incarcerated men and women. For more information on the Santa Cruz Poetry Project, visit their website.







Details