August 21, 2018

Nancy Miller Gomez

INVOKING THE MUSE IN CELL BLOCK B

There is a heavy sucking

when the door swings open

and a dull clank when it locks.

The men enter the classroom

and open their notebooks.

One taps the table.

One covers his eyes and yawns.

Another gets up and paces

as if he is circling a flight path.

Sometimes it takes a while for the stories

to come out. But then, a mouthful of tacks,

baby shoes, a bat cracked across a small boy’s arm.

They gather these images like kindling

to try to ignite the darkness.

The walls sweat like a submarine.

The air hangs dank and mossy.

There’s an odd Doppler shift of footsteps

as guards come and go, their shapeless voices rising

and falling in the halls. A fluorescent hum glows

off the greenish paint slopped onto cinderblock

so thick it looks like molded cheese.

A man with broken glasses scans the dictionary.

Raven noose, he says, and writes it down.

Ravenous. His neighbor draws crosses

on the palms of his hands.

The alarm blinks its red eye.

What is true about a swastika

etched into a man’s forehead?

Why does it matter if he still dreams

of nights in a cold stairwell,

pallets burning under a bridge,

the sound of his grandmother singing?

They are still waiting in this moonless place.

Children waiting for mothers,

mothers waiting for children

now grown to have children

waiting for them, waiting for wives

or lovers, a visitor, another day. Nothing.

Each scar provides its own dark facts.

What if the thesis is a bottle smashed

on a body? What if the body

can’t grow wings?

The man with the teardrop

tattooed on his cheek

holds the ink tube of a pen

as if it is breathing,

and stares up at a skylight

so dirty it might be night.

—from Punishment

Rattle Chapbook Series Selection

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez: “Poetry helps me to make emotional sense of my life. Each poem is a struggle to clarify something I don’t yet understand.” (web)