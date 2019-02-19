February 19, 2019

[Video by Blank Verse Films: A Poet’s Space, Episode 2]

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez

GROWING APPLES

There is big excitement in C block today.

On the window sill,

in a plastic ice cream cup

a little plant is growing.

This is all the men want to talk about:

how an apple seed germinated

in a crack of damp concrete;

how they tore open tea bags

to collect the leaves, leached them

in water, then laid the sprout onto the bed

made of Lipton. How this finger of spring

dug one delicate root down

into the dark fannings and now

two small sleeves of green

are pushing out from the emerging tip.

The men are tipsy with this miracle.

Each morning, one by one,

they go to the window and check

the progress of the struggling plant.

All through the day they return

to stand over the seedling

and whisper.

—from Punishment

Rattle Chapbook Series Selection

__________

Nancy Miller Gomez: “Poetry helps me to make emotional sense of my life. Each poem is a struggle to clarify something I don’t yet understand.” (web)