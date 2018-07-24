July 24, 2018

Jimmy Santiago Baca

CELEBRATE

Five hundred and five years

tortillas slapping between mamas’ hands,

farmers irrigating red and green chili, squash, and corn rows,

forming halves into wholes, braiding

two roots into one thriving, ever-deepening, mother-root

bridge between black and white,

blood rainbowing

opposite shores,

connecting south to north, east to west.

Five hundred and five years

of prayers mumbled from lips,

hands clasping other hands to endure,

keeping the line intact,

unbroken hope, rosaried faith,

from Incas, Moctezuma, Cortez, Villa y Chavez,

to the anonymous men sitting on park benches

meditating on the dawn,

to women climbing cathedral steps to attend Mass,

to whimpering, wakening infants

suckling at their mothers’ breasts.

Five hundred and five years

and still they remain

all beating with strong hearts,

strong

hearts celebrating the magic songs,

acts of courage that leap from them

and integrity

that shines from them.

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Tribute to Latino & Chicano Writers

__________

Jimmy Santiago Baca (from Working in the Dark): “One night in my third month in the county jail, I was mopping the floor in front of the booking desk. Some detectives had kneed an old drunk and handcuffed him to the booking bars. His shrill screams raked my nerves like a hacksaw on bone, the desperate protest of his dignity against their inhumanity. But the detectives just laughed as he tried to rise and kicked him to his knees. When they went to the bathroom to pee and the desk attendant walked to the file cabinet to pull the arrest record, I shot my arm through the bars, grabbed one of the attendant’s university textbooks, and tucked it in my overalls. It was the only way I had of protesting.” (web)