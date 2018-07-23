July 23, 2018

James Adams

NO NAME

He had a huge rep

an enormous clay court game

wicked topspin off both wings

and a big, big name—

his entourage clucked Spanish at him

in arrogant homage,

drip-breasted groupies

with their dark mascara smiling

at me during the brief warmup

with crocodile teeth

and dark-rouge

reptile cheeks.

His sponsor reps had popped

into town to snap pictures of him

wearing the latest, smiling

like the greatest, while

dismantling the first round

American No Name.

In warmup his strokes twisted my racquet

butting it against my hand and fingers—

heavy, sopping shots that promised

blisters before the second set

as the ball nap whizzed the air

dipping hornets, fizzing explosive

spin into my palm.

It was hard not to watch him stroke

he was that beautiful

the perfect brown skin,

the heavy gold chain, cross, earring,

Baryshnikov footwork, smooth

glide and anticipation.

Off to the side I saw the coach

casually pointing to the next round

opponent on the draw board.

Nobody stood holding towels for me

nobody sat in my stands

my German sports-oil sponsor

had said clothing patches were not

in the budget

the Italian shoe company had gone

out of business when their sole adhesive

melted in American hardcourt heat.

My Le Coq outfit was one I had won

in lieu of prize money—

“Time,” the official called

as people settled in with drinks and cellphones

on the far side of the court.

He looked through me,

cocking his head to the chief moll

who continued her knowing

smile at him to me

with a Jezebelled hook.

I can’t account for what happened

we were on my favorite surface

slick, low bounce indoor composite

but that couldn’t explain it:

I boomed every serve in the corners

his vicious returns were feathered

into sharp, angled cross court

drop volley winners,

nothing he could do

one-two-three

the first game at love in four minutes

I ripped all his serves on the lines

15 minutes more and

I was up 5-0.

He screamed to Barcelonic heaven

he threw yellow fluorescent

balls into the overhead lights

he cursed the Castillian tennis gods

shaking his head and fists

at the air, at the ground, at me

he stumbled to retrieve my cut slice

off-balance winners

looking foolish

each time I wrong-footed him

then turned to shrug sheepishly

at his coach, whose cigarette

had turned to ash on his lips

the reps had stood cameraless

but sat in shock

their drinks half full

I never felt emotion, no nerves

both knees dripping blood

from textbook low volleys

I was numb perfect

moving like a harrier, falcon jet

fast and bullet proof, I never missed

it was over like electricity

the girls kleenex’d their mascara

—as I packed my courtbag

and walked off

by myself to shower.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

James Adams: “I grew up playing America’s top two sports: football and baseball. I always wanted to play in the NFL or MLB. When that didn’t work out, I started playing tennis seriously. Eventually, I became a member of the U.S. Professional Tennis Association, and got to play all over the U.S. and overseas. The all-encompassing tennis training discipline of mind, body, will, and spirit gave (and still gives) me the power to better concentrate on a page of poetry. Much of winning tennis is about mind over matter, in the face of tremendous adversity. Writing poems is the same challenge.”