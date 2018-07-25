July 25, 2018

Elison Alcovendaz

WHAT ARE YOU DOING NOW?

Where did you play college ball

he asks with the voice

of someone you once knew

back in high school

where you were the star

athlete, and he was someone else.

I didn’t, you should say,

but he’s standing there waiting

for your co-worker to bring up his car

in his tailored suit taller

than should be possible

he was such a nobody before,

from what you remember.

UCLA, you say, injury

you know, feigning

a grimace and a tender leg

while you cover the hole

in your sleeve with your hand.

He nods the way they always nod,

slow and sure,

lips pursed as though swallowing

the words he wanted to say

back then.

Then he asks the question

and for some reason

maybe the shine of his watch

or the shine of his shoes

you can’t remember the usual story

and instead hear the crowd

chanting his name

and the gold being laid

around his neck.

He didn’t mean to do this,

you understand.

You understand

there is always

something to lose,

and so you smile

nod

apologize

and ask

what was your name again?

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

__________

Elison Alcovendaz: “‘You’ll be the first Filipino in the NBA,’ people wrote in my yearbook. At eighteen, I was offered a spot on a pro basketball team that I stupidly turned down. Now, I’m almost 40 with nothing to show for my basketball skills other than a torn achilles and boxes filled with trophies I can’t, for some reason, get rid of. This is a poem about conversations I have with people who knew me from my basketball playing days.” (web)