August 23, 2019

Catherine Bresner

CANVASSER

And in the middle of my grief

a puddle—

and in the middle of a puddle

a penny—

and in the middle of the penny

a president—

and in the middle of that president

a bullet—

and in the middle of that bullet

a wound—

and in the middle of that wound

another wound—

and in the middle of our wound

a night of splinters—

and in the middle of the night

a knock—

and in the middle of a knock

a go away—no one lives here—

and in the middle of away

a clothespin—

and in the middle of the clothespin

a wet field

filled with black-eyed Susans

a thousand traffic cones

or, a thousand yellow traffic lights,

their lights punched out.

in the middle of the field

a sinkhole—

in the middle of the sinkhole

a question—

and in the middle of the answer

a silence—

and in the middle of that silence.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Catherine Bresner: “This poem came from a guttural place of grief while walking through my neighborhood. Of course, it was November. Everyone I met seemed to be in a state of disillusionment and deep depression. It was a time when sentences just did not suffice. This is why poetry is the most honest vocabulary I know.” (web)