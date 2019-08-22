August 22, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Restricted | U.S. Air Force” by B.A. Van Sise from his “Elsewhere” series. “Time Travel” was written by Alida Rol for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Alida Rol

TIME TRAVEL

We served our sentence

under the city’s insomniac glare,

by the racket of garbage trucks

and the screams of all-night sirens,

racked up paychecks and overtime

to the smell of pissed-on

asphalt baked in swampy heat.

After the punishment

of never alone but too often

lonely, we left for the country, took

custody of a glowering sky,

the withering glances of bare trees,

a house full of dust and

crumbled hope. We

have no idea what to do

with the silos, their stern

concrete, or how we’ll feed

the sheep in snow. Feral cats

possess the outbuilding, so we’ve kept

its one door closed. When a pair

of cow-eyed Herefords, the docile

bulk of them, stares at us

like aliens, we understand

we are. We gawk in awe

at their foreignness and

see ourselves. Tonight

we make love in the barn

despite the dark, our animal

scent in the air, ears already

callousing to the growl

of planes overhead. Contrails

spike our dreams, but we vow

by day to tread a gentler and less

breathless path. We will warm

to the neighbors despite

their reminders that Herefords

are raised for slaughter. Come

spring we’ll spin our wool, bring

the neighbors fresh laid

eggs, tomatoes in the summer.

We will often be alone.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2019, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, B.A. Van Sise: “Alida Rol brought a sense of visual thinking to the piece that was, as an artist, hard to pass up, building an interior world that feels palpable, rowdy to all senses: you can smell the asphalt, you can feel the dust on your fingers, you can hear the city disgorging its noise, sirens raising Cain as they bring people you don’t like to places you don’t want to be. It tells a tale we all know already—we scorn our mundane, seek out something better, something different, try to find beauty elsewhere. But it also gives the reader a lesson, surely unwanted but sorely needed: the grass isn’t always greener. In fact, the grass isn’t even green, and maybe there is, in the end, just no grass at all.”