August 24, 2019

Emmy Song (age 15)

SUMMER IN CHICAGO

this is summer in chicago and this

is how we live. roughened feet pound

on burning sidewalks in pursuit of

safety, a staccato beat screaming of

panic and fear but never shock because

this is summer in chicago and this

is how we live. the tune of an ice cream

truck winds through the streets, steadily

tinkering on under the jagged rhythm of

relentless gunshots, a broken record

playing through the night because this is

summer in chicago and this is how we

live. a city of madmen wondering if

they can live to see the next sunrise, a

city of mamas sitting ’round the corner

waiting for their children to come home, a

city of gamblers tossing a coin every

time they leave the house. it is a matter

of life and death and this is how we live

because it is summer in chicago.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Emmy Song: “I have been writing poetry for three years and enjoy doing so because poetry is a beautiful medium to express myself. There are no boundaries, no rules. In poetry, I can be unapologetically myself.”