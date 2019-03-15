March 15, 2019

Al Ortolani

BUTTERFLY VALVE

Wiring the exhaust pipe

to the frame of the truck

is a skill I learned from my father.

He could keep a piece of shit

Ford or Chevy or Plymouth

running without repairs

longer than anyone I knew.

It was kind of a gift to himself,

keeping cash from the mechanic

for as long as possible. He’d

make do with a leaking gas tank

by not topping it off, or avoid

a 60 mile per hour

front end shimmy by driving 55.

As his children moved away

into lives of their own, the money

ran more freely. He gave up

lying on the street with

his shoulders wedged under

the chassis. He scheduled

regular automobile check-ups

where he’d sit out in the shop

with the wrench turners

and tell stories about how

he used to keep his junkers

running with bailing wire, heated

with cardboard in front

of the radiator, ignited with ether,

a screwdriver wedged

in the throat of the carburetor.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Al Ortolani: “Now that I’m retired, I have more time for writing. However, I’ve found myself digging through estate sales and auction boxes, looking for something for Antiques Roadshow or Pawn Stars or American Pickers. Mostly, I’ve come to the conclusion that writing poetry is much the same for me. I polish an old pocket watch or dust off a photograph of someone’s aunt. Sometimes I just laugh at the things we’ve saved.” (web)