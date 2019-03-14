March 14, 2019

Marilynn Fournet Adams

THE RELIGION OF WEATHER

I am a weather girl. Always have been,

charting cold fronts at breakfast like it was church. Over Cheerios,

squall lines barreled like holyrollers through the kitchen.

Daddy on the radio, the telephone, with Flight Service,

weather beckoning. Used to wish I was a lighting rod, so I’d answer.

Got a Siberian Express for Valentines

one year, brought snow. February’s isobars like power

lines to a teeming city, whiteflake-chatter

on the lines advancing, marching neat

as teeth across topographies, Louisiana in a candy box.

Only girl I know, except my sisters, can talk

about the backside of a high, or what a thunderbuster’s thinking

in its pretty anvil, how to grade the hail by size, what rides

Alberta’s Clippers like a cushmar, or why the east

wind’s quiet, a zephyr always soft.

Altocumulus, altostratus, pray for us. Cirrocumulus, cirrostratus,

cirrus, grant us peace. Cumulonimbus, stratus, girl,

stratus, nimbus, thundercloud. All dark pearls

or white, building their litany to fall in love with the answer.

All ye holy orders of blessed Spirits, be for us.

—from Rattle #14, Winter 2000

__________

Marilynn Fournet Adams: “At 52, I am a graduate student at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, who just learned that you don’t have to take your clothes out of the dryer when the buzzer sounds. I write poetry because it suits my ADHD brain.” (web)