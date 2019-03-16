March 16, 2019

Lyn Lifshin

METRO, JANUARY 8

across the rails, the man

with long black hair and

flashing eyes and a smile

I’d have found devastating

as the blond on his neck,

voice full of flamenco and

Lorca, castanets. She is

as pale as he is darkly onyx,

skin a creamy caramel. “I’ve

seen you, yes often,” I hear

her say as she inches closer

and then shakes hands. He

moves as if every space he

knows will warm and open

to him. She’s smiling. Laughs

a little too much, her green

parka seems to be reaching

to touch him as if if she does

not move fast he’ll dissolve

and I think of myself, leaving

a radio station and not wanting

to go without a hook in the

man who made me breathless

as I feel her becoming. “We

could have coffee,” I say

meaning, my number, meaning

just ask. The curve of

my body so like hers as the

train doors open, heading for

a seat where two could fit. Her

voice full of stories, holding

him as I knew my pink lips

over rose leather said who

knows what did to the man

on the air, made of air like

those streamers immigrants

leaving Europe on a boat

tied to someone on shore,

floating on currents

of air like sky writing,

a plea even after the ship’s

out of sight and those

on shore stare into blackness.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

__________

Lyn Lifshin: “Obsessed about what matters: ballet, poetry, film, Abyssinian cats. Recently it’s Ruffian, tragic gorgeous race horse. She took over my life, my dreams, my newest book.” (website)