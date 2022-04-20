“Both Goal and Medicine” by Becca J.R. Lachman

Becca J.R. Lachman: “I’ve worked in the magical land of public libraries since 2015. The library system I work for has seven branches in former southeast Ohio coal towns. We were the first in the nation to offer bikes for checkout, and one of the first to get rid of late fees so that our materials were more accessible to all. It’s this forward-thinking, brave-punk spirit fueling most public libraries that will keep me in this field. Being a small part of something that helps make lives better is important to me. Every day is a surprise. (Did someone just dump a rooster and a box of kittens near the book drop? Yes. Is that patron possibly overdosing? Yes. Do these kiddos come to the library every day until closing because they know that, unlike at home, it’s safe here and staff always have some food to offer? Yes.) I encounter people, places, stories, conversations, and disparities I would not otherwise—this definitely affects my writing.” (web)