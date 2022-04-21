“Angular Bones” by Jeanie Tomasko

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2022: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Anonymous Was a Woman” by Natascha Graham. “Angular Bones” was written by Jeanie Tomasko for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Jeanie Tomasko

ANGULAR BONES

I dreamed I gave you a snow globe

and after the snow snowed

and after the plows plowed

you stood inside watching

after the snow

which was blue and had come from all directions

you stood there watching

with your impossible spine

which was blue and directionless

and it made me weep

your impossible spine

and its question of whether

and what it made me weep

this dream and you in the impossible globe

and the question of weather

as in snow as in what will happen

to this dream of an impossible globe

you in the snow your hair a perfect storm

as in snow as in what will happen

to your angular bones

you, snow, hair, perfect storm

in this impossible dream globe

and your beautiful angular bones

after the plows have plowed

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

March 2022, Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “This was an especially strong month of submissions, but reading top 25 over and over again, I kept coming back to this surprising pantoum. I could never have imagined the figure in the painting being trapped inside a snow globe, but once she was, she really was. There’s also something about the mood of the poem, a resolute sadness to the repetition that matched the curve of the woman’s spine—I couldn’t stop re-reading it.”

