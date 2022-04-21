“Angular Bones” by Jeanie Tomasko

Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2022: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Anonymous Was a Woman” by Natascha Graham. “Angular Bones” was written by Jeanie Tomasko for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, March 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)
ANGULAR BONES
March 2022, Editor’s Choice
Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “This was an especially strong month of submissions, but reading top 25 over and over again, I kept coming back to this surprising pantoum. I could never have imagined the figure in the painting being trapped inside a snow globe, but once she was, she really was. There’s also something about the mood of the poem, a resolute sadness to the repetition that matched the curve of the woman’s spine—I couldn’t stop re-reading it.”